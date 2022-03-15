The featured Athletes of the Week for March 7-12 are Ella Jolley, of the Sutter Union High softball team, and Ethan Lay, of the Colusa High baseball team.
Jolley: The senior from Sutter collected two home runs to help Sutter win its 48th straight game last week in a 3-2 win over Marysville. Jolley has four home runs, nine runs batted in and leads the Huskies with a .611 batting average through six games recorded on MaxPreps.com.
Lay: The senior from Colusa, fired a complete-game three-hit shutout to help the RedHawks down East Nicolaus to win the Mike West Invitational and get to 8-0 on the year.
Lay struck out 12 and walked just two batters. Lay is 4-0 with a 0.53 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 23 innings recorded via MaxPreps.com.
He has walked just five batters this season.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.