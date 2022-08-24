MarysvilleJr1.jpg

Marysville’s Damien Morris is tackled by a host of Colfax junior Falcons during the 8-and-under junior football season-opener last weekend. 

 Courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

Editor’s Note: The dawn of football in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa extends to the little guys as junior football is back up and running in the area.

Last weekend the Marysville junior eight-and-under team shutout Colfax at home, 27-0 at Marysville’s War Memorial Stadium. 

Tags

Recommended for you