Editor’s Note: The dawn of football in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa extends to the little guys as junior football is back up and running in the area.
Last weekend the Marysville junior eight-and-under team shutout Colfax at home, 27-0 at Marysville’s War Memorial Stadium.
In order to get more coverage in the Appeal this fall, we are asking our readers and community members to report final scores and an offensive and defensive summary each weekend of the mid-valley’s junior football season.
Please attach any photos of your games for possible inclusion into the Appeal.