Nabi Kibunguchy became the third UC Davis player drafted by a Major League Soccer team in as many years, and the fifth in program history, when Minnesota United FC selected him with the 18th overall pick in the first round of Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft.
Kibunguchy now joins an elite list of Aggie professionals that includes Wallis Lapsley (2020) and Roy Boateng (2019), each drafted by the New York Red Bulls, Quincy Amarikwa (San Jose Earthquakes, 2009) and Ryan Shaw (Los Angeles Galaxy, 2005).
In his final season at UC Davis, Kibunguchy ended an outstanding college career by earning All-Big West first team and United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region second team honors after leading the Aggies to a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The 2019 season also marked the first time the men’s soccer program won the Big West’s regular season and league tournament championships in the same season.
Kibunguchy was the leader of the Aggies’ backline, which ended that year as one of the stingiest defensive units in the nation by posting a 0.63 Goals against average (a new all-time program low) and allowing only 13 goals — the fewest among all Big West schools and one of the lowest totals among all Division I teams.
UC Davis’ defense played a key role in helping the team earn an opening-round bye in the 2019 NCAA Tournament as one of its top seeds. Ranked No. 14, the Aggies also hosted the inaugural Division I Tournament second round home game in program history.
Throughout his college career, the Elk Grove native led the Aggies to three Big West titles, earned two All-Far West Region and five All-Big West awards.