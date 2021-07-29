The annual Kids Bike Night is set to return Saturday, July 31, at the Marysville Raceway. Children 11 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult and are encouraged to bring their own type of two-wheeled bicycle and compete on the front stretch during intermission.
Trophies and ribbons will be awarded to the children who participate in the bike races. Bike races will be lined up by ages. Drivers and officials help with the events. The kids will also have a chance to win a new bike with safety gear.
Championship auto racing will continue with point race No. 13 featuring four divisions of mud slinging fun led by the popular winged 360 sprints, Hobby Stocks, Sport Mods and Limited Late Models. The action has been fast and furious at the quarter-mile oval raceway.
The pit gate for competitors will open at 3 p.m. Front grandstand gate will open at 5 p.m. Cars will hit the action-packed quarter-mile oval dirt track around 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the front gate. Adult tickets cost $15, and juniors and seniors are $13. Kids 11 and under are free. Fans can also buy tickets online by visiting www.marysvilleraceway.com. There is a $2 fee associated with each purchase online.
The Limited Late Model division is too close to call. Jay Norton leads Dan Brown Jr. by just one point heading into Saturday’s showdown. Brown Jr. is the most recent winner, giving him two wins in 2021. Norton has three. The third amigo in the mix is Rod Oliver who is only seven points back. Oliver is close to grabbing his first win of the season.
There is bumper-to-bumper traffic at the top of the IMCA Sport Mod division. Six drivers are only separated by 12 points. Jimmy Ford holds a three-point edge over Todd Copper and Scott Savell, who are tied for second. Damian Merritt sits in fourth. Brian Cooper holds down the fifth spot.
For the eighth time this season the Hobby Stocks will showcase their driving skills. Jacob Johnson continues to lead the way. Johnson holds a 15-point edge over Jerry Bartlett for the top spot. Both Johnson and Bartlett have one win a piece. Howard Law was on his way to win his fourth race of the year before being involved in an accident last week. Law will regroup and try again on Kids Bike Night. Chris Van Roekel won his first race of the season last week and sits fourth. Zach Lindgren rounds out the top five.
Billy Wallace continues to hold a huge lead in the winged sprint cars. He holds a 51-point edge over Yuba City’s Korey Lovell. Kevin Lovell, also of Yuba City, continues to hold down the third spot. Pat Harvey sits in the fourth spot. A real battle is emerging between Chico’s Steel Powell and RJ Baker as they are tied in points for the fifth spot.
The event will be streamed live at www.norcalspeed.tv.