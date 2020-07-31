The Sacramento Kings are 0-1 in the bubble.
Despite a game-high 39 points from point guard De’Aaron Fox and a second-quarter resurgence, the Kings couldn’t complete the deal, falling to San Antonio 129-120 in its NBA restart opener Friday night in Orlando.
The Kings (28-37) return to action Sunday at 3 p.m. against Orlando on NBA-TV.
Sacramento fell behind early thanks to the hot-shooting Spurs (28-36), who shot over 60 percent from the field to jump out to a 43-30 lead after one quarter.
The Kings were productive offensively out of the gate, converting over 50 percent of their attempts, led by Fox’s 11 and seven from Harrison Barnes.
Luke Walton’s squad found its rhythm in the second quarter, jumping out to an 18-8 run to begin the period and trimming its deficit to three, 51-48.
Sacramento shot close to 60 percent in the first half to grab a narrow 65-64 advantage. Fox had 20, Nemanja Bjelica 10 in the first half.
Despite a back-and forth third, Kings fell short in the fourth as Demar DeRozan and Derrick White combined on 53 points to put the Spurs over the top at the end, capturing its first win in the bubble.