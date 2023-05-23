Two athletes from the mid-valley will compete at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium starting today for the NCAA Division I West Regional track and field preliminaries.
John Kroeger, formerly of River Valley High School, and a Stanford sophomore, will join UC Santa Barbara graduate student and Marysville native Chase Tarr in Sacramento for the four-day preliminaries.
The NCAA conducts two regionals (East and West) with 48 student-athletes entered into each event. The top 12 finishers at each regional will earn a berth at the NCAA Div. I Outdoor Championships which will take place in Austin, Texas on June 7-10.
Kroeger will compete in the men’s long jump following his personal record 7.57 meters at the Pac-12 championships. He is one of a number of first-time qualifiers, joining Audrey DaDamio (women’s 10,000), Robert DiDonato (men’s 5,000), Allan Hunter (men’s long jump), Taylor James (women’s 800), Samantha Thomas (women’s 400 hurdles), and Cydney Wright (women’s 200).
While at Stanford, Kroeger has competed in the long jump, 100 meters (10.76), 200 meters (21.94) and triple jump (45-4).
Tarr is back at the national competition following a second-team All-America finish in 2021. This will be Tarr’s fourth trip to the NCAA West Regionals in his career.