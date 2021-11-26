2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson and three-time World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Champion Brad Sweet have teamed up to become the new promoters of Silver Dollar Speedway – the historic dirt track in Chico and sister partner to the Marysville Raceway.
The Northern California natives, with a combined 14 sprint car victories at the track
less than two hours from their childhood hometowns, formally signed a deal with Silver Dollar Fairgrounds last week.
“Our goal is to continue to provide entertaining, exciting auto racing and introduce new ideas to enhance the fan and driver experiences,” said Sweet, 35, of Grass Valley in a news release submitted last week. “I’ve always loved Silver Dollar Speedway. Some of my fondest childhood memories are of the Gold Cup (Race of Champions). I’ve learned a lot about the racing business the last eight years on the Outlaw tour and I have promoted some races along the way.”
Larson, a native of Elk Grove who used to run both in Marysville and Chico, feels that it’s time to give back to the local community.
“I’m so excited to be a part of the future at Silver Dollar Speedway,” said Larson, 29, via a news release. “I’ve spent many days at Silver Dollar as a fan and driver, and have been lucky enough to win some of their big races. It is a special place and I’m eager to help grow it back into one of the nation’s top dirt tracks.”
While Larson and Sweet remain focused on their respective full-time racing careers, Sweet will oversee day-to-day operations at Silver Dollar Speedway. A third member of the newly formed Sweet-Larson Copeland (SLC) Promotions team is regional racer Colby Copeland of Roseville. He’ll serve as liaison between the promoters, drivers and fans.
“I look forward to working with Brad, Kyle and the staff at Silver Dollar Speedway,” said Copeland, who recently promoted several successful Outlaw Kart events.
Among other things, the group initially plans to turn up the track’s famed Gold Cup experience, revamp the midway behind the main grandstands and spruce up the facility. SLC Promotions will attend the Promoters Workshop in Reno next month to strategize a stimulating 2022 race schedule.
“Our plan is to keep the grassroots divisions alive and well going forward,” Sweet said.
“All divisions are an important part of the legacy and future of Silver Dollar Speedway, a local community fixture since 1962.”
SLC Promotions is succeeding Dennis Gage, who served as promoter in Chico since 2010.
“Dennis has been very gracious in making this transition smooth,” said Sweet. “As he retires from Silver Dollar Speedway, he leaves the place in solid shape for us to continue and grow all of our events. I am proud of what we’ve done at Chico, and also extremely excited to see how SLC Promotions takes the track into the future with all of their connections.”
Gage plans to still manage and operate nearby Marysville Raceway in 2022.