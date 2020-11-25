If you believe the latest Heisman Trophy straw polls and betting lines, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is becoming a clearer favorite for college football’s most prestigious award.
Here’s an updated look at how Trask compares to the rest of the field:
Kyle Trask, Florida quarterback (seven games)
Touchdown passes: 31 (first nationally)
Interceptions: 3
Completion percentage: 70.7 (T-sixth)
Yards per attempt: 10.4 (eighth)
Passing efficiency: 197.09 (fifth)
Rushing: 33 carries, 85 yards, 0 TDs
Total yards per game: 377.0 (third)
Mac Jones, Alabama quarterback (seven games)
Touchdown passes: 18 (T-10th)
Interceptions: 3
Completion percentage: 77.1 (second)
Yards per attempt: 12.1 (second)
Passing efficiency: 205.06 (third)
Rushing: 18 carries, minus-9 yards, 1 TD
Total yards per game: 345.3 (sixth)
Najee Harris, Alabama running back (seven games)
Touchdown rushes: 16 (first)
Yards per rush: 5.8 (65th)
Rushing yards per game: 113.9 (12th)
Justin Fields, Ohio State quarterback (four games)
Touchdown passes: 13 (T-28th)
Interceptions: 3
Completion percentage: 79.6 (first)
Yards per attempt: 10.7 (sixth)
Passing efficiency: 202.10 (fourth)
Rushing: 42 carries, 135 yards, 3 TDs
Total yards per game: 335.8 (ninth)
Zach Wilson, BYU quarterback (nine games)
Touchdown passes: 26 (T-second)
Interceptions: 2
Completion percentage: 74.3 (fourth)
Yards per attempt: 11.5 (third)
Passing efficiency: 205.32 (second)
Rushing: 51 carries, 191 yards, 8 TDs
Total yards per game: 323.9 (11th)
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson quarterback (six games)
Touchdown passes: 17 (T-12th)
Interceptions: 2
Completion percentage: 70.7 (T-sixth)
Yards per attempt: 9.6 (T-14th)
Passing efficiency: 178.57 (11th)
Rushing: 29 carries, 71 yards, 4 TDs
Total yards per game: 317.3 (15th)
Zaven Collins, Tulsa linebacker (six games)
Tackles per game: 8 (T-85th)
Tackles for loss per game: 1.75 (T-15th)
Interceptions: 4 (T-third)
Other names of note
— Indiana quarterback Michael Penix is the centerpiece of one of the sport’s best stories and just put up 491 passing yards on No. 3 Ohio State — the fourth-most the Buckeyes have ever allowed.
— Iowa State running back Breece Hall leads the nation with 1,169 rushing yards and is second with 15 touchdown runs for a Big 12 contender.
— Don’t forget about Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, whose No. 10 Hurricanes are off for another week because of coronavirus issues.