If you believe the latest Heisman Trophy straw polls and betting lines, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is becoming a clearer favorite for college football’s most prestigious award.

Here’s an updated look at how Trask compares to the rest of the field:

Kyle Trask, Florida quarterback (seven games)

Touchdown passes: 31 (first nationally)

Interceptions: 3

Completion percentage: 70.7 (T-sixth)

Yards per attempt: 10.4 (eighth)

Passing efficiency: 197.09 (fifth)

Rushing: 33 carries, 85 yards, 0 TDs

Total yards per game: 377.0 (third)

Mac Jones, Alabama quarterback (seven games)

Touchdown passes: 18 (T-10th)

Interceptions: 3

Completion percentage: 77.1 (second)

Yards per attempt: 12.1 (second)

Passing efficiency: 205.06 (third)

Rushing: 18 carries, minus-9 yards, 1 TD

Total yards per game: 345.3 (sixth)

Najee Harris, Alabama running back (seven games)

Touchdown rushes: 16 (first)

Yards per rush: 5.8 (65th)

Rushing yards per game: 113.9 (12th)

Justin Fields, Ohio State quarterback (four games)

Touchdown passes: 13 (T-28th)

Interceptions: 3

Completion percentage: 79.6 (first)

Yards per attempt: 10.7 (sixth)

Passing efficiency: 202.10 (fourth)

Rushing: 42 carries, 135 yards, 3 TDs

Total yards per game: 335.8 (ninth)

 

 

Zach Wilson, BYU quarterback (nine games)

Touchdown passes: 26 (T-second)

Interceptions: 2

Completion percentage: 74.3 (fourth)

Yards per attempt: 11.5 (third)

Passing efficiency: 205.32 (second)

Rushing: 51 carries, 191 yards, 8 TDs

Total yards per game: 323.9 (11th)

 

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson quarterback (six games)

Touchdown passes: 17 (T-12th)

Interceptions: 2

Completion percentage: 70.7 (T-sixth)

Yards per attempt: 9.6 (T-14th)

Passing efficiency: 178.57 (11th)

Rushing: 29 carries, 71 yards, 4 TDs

Total yards per game: 317.3 (15th)

 

Zaven Collins, Tulsa linebacker (six games)

Tackles per game: 8 (T-85th)

Tackles for loss per game: 1.75 (T-15th)

Interceptions: 4 (T-third)

 

Other names of note

— Indiana quarterback Michael Penix is the centerpiece of one of the sport’s best stories and just put up 491 passing yards on No. 3 Ohio State — the fourth-most the Buckeyes have ever allowed.

— Iowa State running back Breece Hall leads the nation with 1,169 rushing yards and is second with 15 touchdown runs for a Big 12 contender.

— Don’t forget about Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, whose No. 10 Hurricanes are off for another week because of coronavirus issues.

Tags

Recommended for you