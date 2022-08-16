Howard Law left no doubt in anyone’s mind who was the most dominant driver in the Hobby Stock division at Marysville Raceway Park in 2022.
Law wrapped up his incredible season by winning his sixth featured event of the year and capping it off by celebrating on the front stretch with over 30 family and friends.
“It’s been a great season and I could not have done this without all of the support I received this year,” said Law via a news release.
In nine starts this season, Law won six of the main events, including on Saturday, and never finished outside the top five the other three races.
Casey Schmitz continued his rise to the top in winged 360 sprint car racing by winning the 25-lap feature for the second time in a row on Saturday.
Schmitz powered by early-leader Bobby Butler on lap 12 and never looked back. In fact, he held a two-second advantage at the checkered flag over second-place finisher Brad Bumgarner.
On lap 15, things heated up between Bumgarner and high-flying Bradley Terrell. Unfortunately for Terrell his night came to an end when he hooked a rut in turn two that sent him upside down, moving Nick Larsen into third place. Heath Hall finished fourth.
Dawson Hammes battled back from a flip in his heat race to finish fifth in the main event.
Blake Bower won his 19th career feature on Saturday night at Marysville, equaling David Prickett for the all-time wins mark in the stock production powered Midgets.
The win also wrapped up Bower’s third consecutive WMR weekend sweep and boosted him to 11 wins in the 2022 series.
Oakley’s Bryant Bell and Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell split the eight-lap heat races. Three incidents slowed the attempts at getting the feature underway.
Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown flipped in turn one, ending a challenging weekend for the long tow driver of the No. 32 Blud Lubricants machine. On the following try, Bower slid sideways which collected Mitchell.
Both were able to continue after the caution fell. Bell slid to a stop in turn one on the third restart, sparking a multi-car melee. Paradise Valley, Ariz.’s Greg Jewett flipped while Lodi’s Nate Wait, Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse, and Yuba City’s Nick Van Atta suffered race ending crashes as well.
360 Sprint Car winner Casey Schmitz of Chico retired under the red flag with a fuel pump issue. Concord’s Adam Teves led the first three laps before Bower found the long way around the top of turn one, charging past Teves to lead lap four.
Bell spun in turn one for an additional caution which set up a green-white-checkered finish. Bower held off Teves, Bell, and Rancho Cordova’s Craig Holsted for the win. Mitchell was scored fifth.
Ron Ruiz held off Roger McShain to win the Vintage Hardtop featured event. The 15-lap race saw Clay Foster finish third. Ken Clifford was the fourth and final finisher.