howardlawchamp.jpg

Howard Law claimed the 2022 Hobby Stock Division championship Saturday night at Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

Howard Law left no doubt in anyone’s mind who was the most dominant driver in the Hobby Stock division at Marysville Raceway Park in 2022. 

Law wrapped up his incredible season by winning his sixth featured event of the year and capping it off by celebrating on the front stretch with over 30 family and friends. 

Tags

Recommended for you