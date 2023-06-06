The excitement of big-time auto racing at Marysville Raceway showcased over 50 competitors who entered into championship point race No. 9 last weekend. Led by 25-winged sprint cars, the fans were entertained with thrills and spills on a smooth but slick racing surface. Joining the sprint cars were 17 Hobby Stocks, and 12 International Motor Contest Association Sport Mods.  

 

Tags

Recommended for you