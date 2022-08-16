Legendary former Princeton head coach, Sacramento Kings assistant Pete Carril dead at 92

Former Kings player Mike Bibby gestures to former Kings assistant coach Pete Carril at the Sacramento Kings last game at Sleep Train Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2016, in Sacramento. 

 The Sacramento Bee/TNS

The Kings organization and the basketball world lost another legend Monday when Hall of Fame coach Pete Carril died at the age of 92.

Carril, affectionately known as “Coachie,” served as head coach at Princeton for 29 years and later worked as an assistant in Sacramento, where he helped turn Kings basketball into a global phenomenon.

