One of the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox’s opponents, the Lincoln Potters, have terminated their season effective Thursday, July 23, after one of Lincoln’s players tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from the Potters’ organization, the player exhibited symptoms on Monday, July 20, and began self-isolating with no additional contact with the team since Sunday, July 19.
Lincoln hosted the Gold Sox on Tuesday, July 21, in a nonleague game at McBean Stadium – the fifth and final meeting of the year between the teams.
Gold Sox General Manager Tommy Lininger said his team remains healthy in part because Lincoln quarantined its player prior to hosting Yuba-Sutter.
“(The player) wasn’t around,” Lininger said. “This is why we don’t interact with the other team. We have zero tolerance this year for exactly this reason.”
Lininger said the Gold Sox are remaining vigilant in its fight to stay free of coronavirus.
“They have been good about doing what they needed to do,” he said. “It was only a matter of time before something like this happened. I am hoping we can get through the last week and a half of the season.”
Lininger said the only real interaction the Gold Sox players have had with opposing teams is at home plate when the batter and catcher come within the allotted six feet of distance.
During postgame matters there is zero interaction between the two teams, he said.
“The guys have done a good job being diligent with social distancing and hand washing,” Lininger said. “I am proud of our coaching staff and our team.”
In Thursday’s news release, it was stated that the Potters are continuing to abide by every health and safety protocol when it comes to COVID-19. However, the team still found it necessary to cancel the remainder of the season.
“It’s heartbreaking to conclude our season in this manner,” said Potters co-founder and owner Isabel Domeyko in a statement. “We had a special group of players this year and we know the time spent in Lincoln this summer will benefit their careers in baseball. However, our team was founded on providing a platform for player advancement and paramount to that is the safety of our players and coaches.”
The Potters’ inaugural West Coast World Series slated to be hosted in Lincoln Aug. 4-9 has been canceled.