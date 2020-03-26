Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the Lincoln Potters baseball team is pushing back the start date for the sale of single-game tickets from March 26 to Friday, April 10 beginning at 10 a.m.
The Potters are also offering $1 off single-game tickets starting next month for groups of 10 or more. For group nights of 25-300 fans, there will be a VIP tented section marked off for $20 per person that includes an all-you--can-eat meal plan.
Roseville racing is postponed
All American Speedway in Roseville announced the postponement of the season opening weekend that was slated for April 10 and 11, as well as the speedway event that was scheduled for May 2 due to the global health crisis.
Speedway officials will work to reschedule those events at a later date.
“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our fans, competitors and all those employed across our sport,” NASCAR wrote in a news release. “As we’ve all seen, the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation is developing rapidly across our country and abroad. We remain in ongoing discussions with public health officials and medical experts and will continue to monitor this situation closely. We encourage you to be smart and safe during this challenging time and follow the precautionary measures that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization.”