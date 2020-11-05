Editor’s Note: High Schools around the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region have resumed training under county health protocols, which means schedules are getting released for the upcoming fall season in January. If you’re a coach or athletic director who has yet to submit your fall sports schedules please send them to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
There’s some semblance of football being played right now in Olivehurst as Lindhurst High School has hit the field under phase two of the governing body’s guidelines for reopening in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phase two calls for a daily health screening of each athlete and coach, groups of no more than 10 individuals working together, pods to be a minimum six feet apart, and the recommendation of all facilities to be deep cleaned after each use, according to National High School Federation guidelines for COVID-19.
Also, Lindhurst Athletic Director Bob Jensen said one ball is allowed per group of 10 athletes.
Jensen doesn’t yet have a timetable for when sports can move into phase three, which is a less restrictive tier.
“It still feels like we are a long way from being able to conduct an actual football practice,” Jensen said. “We will require coaches and other personnel to wear facemasks on the sidelines, and will try to maintain some level of social distancing..”
Lindhurst, under the California Interscholastic Federation modified return to sports plan, is scheduled to have a 10-game season beginning Jan. 15 at home against Live Oak.
Jensen said at this point the school is not planning to fill the stands at Blazer Stadium this year. In fact, he does not anticipate having fans at any contest right now.
Following the Live Oak game, Lindhurst opens its road football schedule at Biggs on Jan. 22, followed by a trip to El Dorado County to take on Golden Sierra on Jan. 29. Then it’s back home to host Northern Section foe Las Plumas on Feb. 5, Williams on Feb. 12 and Foothill (Sacramento) to open league on Feb. 19.
The Battle of the Bell is set for Feb. 26. This year Lindhurst will host its rival from over the bridge, the Marysville Indians.
The final three weeks of the regular season has Lindhurst traveling to Bear River (March 5), hosting Colfax (March 12) and playing at Center (March 19).
Schedules are subject to change.
Volleyball
Under phase two of the guidelines, Lindhurst girls volleyball is permitted to begin practicing indoors, according to Jensen.
The Blazers are preparing for a restart to the 2020 season next year beginning Jan. 7 at home against Live Oak. It’s one of seven home matches for Lindhurst, which is looking to bounce back from a winless 2019 campaign.
Lindhurst hosts Faith Christian (Yuba City) on Jan. 15 , Marysville on Feb. 2, Bear River on Feb. 9, Center on Feb. 11, Foothill on Feb. 16, and Colfax on Feb. 23.
League matches are scheduled to begin Jan. 26.
Cross Country
Lindhurst is scheduled to begin its restart of 2020 on Jan. 13 at Colfax, followed by a trip to Foothill on Jan. 27, a home meet at Collins Lake on Feb. 10 and a roadie in Grass Valley against Bear River on Feb. 24.
Bear River, Colfax, Lindhurst, Center, Foothill and Marysville will run at each of the four center meet races.
The venue of the league championship is yet to be determined.
Winter, spring sports
Jensen said girls and boys basketball, soccer, wrestling, baseball, softball, among others have begun phase one of the NFHS guidelines, which is conditioning only.
Game schedules have not yet been released.