Former Lindhurst High School boys soccer player and Olivehurst native Gio Aguilar was one of two Sacramento Republic FC academy players selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft Tuesday.
Aguilar, a three-time all-league selection and former team Most Valuable Player at Lindhurst, was selected 49th overall by Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
The other Republic FC selection was Erik “Danny” Centeno who went to Atlanta with the 19th overall pick.
With their selections, Centeno and Aguilar become the second and third Republic FC academy players drafted in the MLS SuperDraft.
Both Centeno and Aguilar joined Republic FC’s youth development academy in its inaugural 2015 season.
Aguilar recently signed his first professional contract with Republic FC in December 2021 and helped the academy’s U18 team reach the playoffs in its first year of competition. He was later named to the U.S. Development Academy Western Conference Best XI. Following high school graduation, he joined the soccer program at California State University, Northridge, where he made an immediate impact – making 20 starts in 21 appearances and posting 10 shots in his freshman season. In addition to being named to the Big West Conference All-Freshman Team and receiving All-Conference Honorable Mention, he was also listed on Top Drawer Soccer’s 100 Freshmen in 2017. He finished his collegiate career with 71 starts in 72 appearances (3,200 minutes), three goals, 11 assists and 63 shots.