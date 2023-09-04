River Valley

River Valley’s Adrian Walters plows his way into the end zone for one of his two touchdowns in a 42-14 loss at home to Chico on Friday.

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

Lindhurst High football ran and threw all over the field against visiting Western Collegiate Sierra Academy, out of Rocklin, en route to a 49-14 win and 3-0 start Friday night at Dean Miller Stadium in Olivehurst.

Lindhurst has not won three in a row since 2015. 

