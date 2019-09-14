For the crowd at Live Oak High on Friday night it was an electric start as the home team scored on the first play of the game and didn’t look back cruising past Hamilton, 45-12.
Live Oak running back Odin Moody ran 70-yards to the house to put his team up 8-0 after a successful 2-point conversion.
“I just kept thinking man I got to take this all the way to the house to set the tone,” Moody said.
The Lions were just getting started. After the Braves regained possession on the next kickoff, Hamilton would fumble and give possession back to the Live Oak offense which was more than ready.
“Our defense played really well, I’m very pleased with the way they’ve handled things lately,” head coach Jim Arostegui said. “We’ll get in the film room and work some things out but overall I couldn’t be more proud,” he added.
The Lions would punch it in just three plays later when running back Hayden Langley rushed up the middle of the field for a score to give his team a 16-0 lead just two minutes into the game.
On the next drive by the Braves, Live Oak’s Esteban Rodriguez would snag an interception and return it 46 yards back to the house for a pick six.
That’s when the word ‘repetition’ started to creep into everyone’s mind as Hamilton would fumble again on their next drive and the drive after.
“Seeing us gain possession time after time is pretty cool,” Moody said. “It’s definitely a game-changer,” he added.
The Lions offense would also capitalize on each opportunity it was given and run out to an impressive 38-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Live Oak coaching staff would then start to work in some of the Lions’ second-string players. Hamilton finally started to regroup and hold possession of the ball, advancing the ball for multiple first downs.
However, with halftime quickly approaching the Braves wouldn’t be able to punch it in until the third quarter when wide receiver C.J. Whisenand came into to take over quarterback duties.
Whisenand rallied his offensive teammates advancing the ball on both passing and running plays before keeping it himself and rushing for a 16-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the first half.
The sophomore wasn’t done yet as he and his offense would tack on another score in the fourth quarter before falling to Live Oak 45-12.
“We never really had possession there in the second half it didn’t feel like. Partly because of the running clock, but I thought we did a good job of getting some reps in for some guys who don’t normally get them,” Arostegui said.
Live Oak (2-1) will play the Harvest Bowl at Gridley (1-1) on Friday.