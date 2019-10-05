The Live Oak Lions came away with a win on Friday night as they bested the Warriors by a 32- point margin, defeating Winters 42-10.
Leading the way for Live Oak was Odin Moody with five touchdowns – four rushing and one receiving – he ran for 177 yards on 23 carries.
Also contributing to the victory was quarterback Tony Vallejo with one rushing and one passing touchdown.
Hunter Ballantyne had strong showing on the defensive side of the ball.
Up 14-3 at the half, the Lions managed to physically control the Warriors on both sides of the ball in the second half leading to a dominant win.
Live Oak (4-2) will look to keep up their momentum next week when they travel to Esparto.