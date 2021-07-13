Editor’s Note: We’re asking each of our district administrators and tournament directors to update us on all district and section tournaments as we move through the summer. Please send information to Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
9- to-11-year-old division
Colusa routed Olivehurst-Linda, 15-1 over the weekend to grab the District 2 9- to- 11-year-old title.
Colusa’s Wyatt Roach finished 3-4 and scored three runs, while Dane Cordornez compiled two hits and scored. Brady Ryan also scored twice for Colusa.
Evan Cantrell tripled and scored for Olivehurst-Linda in defeat.
Colusa moves on to the Section 2 tournament, set to begin Thursday at 9481 Browns Valley School Road in Browns Valley.
Colusa will open up against the District 26 champion at 8 p.m.
Junior division
Sutter Area took down Colusa twice over the weekend to claim the District 2 junior division title in Live Oak.
Sutter Area won the first game, 14-1 and the second 14-13 over Colusa.
Sutter Area begins the Section 2 tournament against the District 1 winner Thursday at Anderson Little League. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Major division
Last week’s District 2 winner, Sutter Buttes begins section play at 5:30 p.m. Friday against the District 26 champion in McKinleyville.