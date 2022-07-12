Kale Owens-Garcia and Crew Item each compiled a couple hits Monday as the Sutter Area Little League 8-10 year old all-star baseball team completed an unbeaten run through the District 2 tourney with an 8-2 win over Sutter Buttes.
Holden Jolly drove in a pair of runs for Sutter Area during the team’s clinching win. Sutter Area dropped six on Sutter Buttes (6-2) in the first, then held off SB for the six-inning win.
On the mound, Item allowed two hits (zero runs) and struck out three in five innings. For Sutter Buttes, it broke the shutout in the home half of the sixth with two runs. Dominick Pope had a hit and drove in two in defeat.
The next phase of the summer is the Section 2 tournament, which begins this week for many age groups.
Match-ups and updated brackets are available at https://www.cad2ll.com. To find your team search District 2 all-stars.