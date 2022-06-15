Little League all-star season is fast approaching all across the mid-valley, with the first two brackets released on the District 2 website for softball.
Marysville Little League will host the 8-10 year-old bracket at Earle Yorton Field at 199 17th Street. The hosts open up as the No. 1 seed and will take on the winner of the 8-9 match-up between No. 8 Westside and No. 9 Peach Bowl, beginning at 6 p.m. June 22.
The rest of the opening-round features No. 7 Live Oak against No. 10 Westshore Saturday at 6 p.m., while No. 6 North Yuba takes on No. 11 Olivehurst-Linda at 8 p.m. Saturday at Earle Yorton Field in Marysville. Olivehurst-Linda was the softball group that made a run three years ago to the championship of the West Regional in San Bernardino, eventually falling a game shy of the Little League World Series in Portland. Many from the area participated on the team, including Sutter Union High incoming junior Morgan Heggstrom, who just wrapped up a Northern California Division III Regional title with the Huskies this past spring.
Plumas Lake (4), Southshore (13), Wheatland B (5) and Colusa (12) are also competing at the District 2 8-10 tournament this weekend in Marysville.
10-12 tournament
Olivehurst-Linda LL will host the District 2 double-elimination tournament beginning Saturday at 1208 Pasado Road, Olivehurst.
Eight teams open up this weekend, led by No. 1 seed Sutter Buttes, followed by No. 2 Westside and No. 3 Marysville. Sutter Buttes begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, while Marysville and Westside open on Sunday at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively.
Match-ups and updated brackets are available at https://www.cad2ll.com. To find your team search District 2 all-stars.
Editor’s Note: We’re asking each of our district administrators to send all-star baseball and softball final rosters, including the full name of the manager, to Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.