Sutter Area Little League all-star Riley Danna covers home as Colusa’s Natalee Stegall comes down the line during the District 2 8 to 10 year old championship Thursday at Earle Yorton Field. Colusa won the division and will advance to the Section 2 tournament beginning July 7 at DeGarmo Park in Chico. Match-ups and updated brackets are available at https://www.cad2ll.com. To find your team search District 2 all-stars.

