Sutter Area Little League all-star Riley Danna covers home as Colusa’s Natalee Stegall comes down the line during the District 2 8 to 10 year old championship Thursday at Earle Yorton Field. Colusa won the division and will advance to the Section 2 tournament beginning July 7 at DeGarmo Park in Chico. Match-ups and updated brackets are available at https://www.cad2ll.com. To find your team search District 2 all-stars.
Little League District 2 all-stars: Colusa takes 8-10 District 2 flag
Tags
Recommended for you
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
When you go to a diner, what do you order?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Letter to Editor
- Advisory committee presented with alternative visions of Marysville’s future
- Police Blotter: June 28, 2022
- Police Blotter: June 25, 2022
- Sutter Co. Grand Jury report released
- Police Blotter: June 29, 2022
- Special Olympics swim team wins 16 golds at NorCal Summer Games
- Marysville prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July
- Marysville Peach Festival set for July
- Police Blotter: June 29, 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Livestock auction returns to Colusa fairgrounds
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee
- Auditions for 9 to 5