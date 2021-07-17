Editor’s Note: We’re asking each of our district administrators and tournament directors to update us on all district and section tournaments as we move through the summer. Please send information to Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
The District 2 champion Colusa all-stars finished 0-2 at the Section 2 9- to 11-year-old Little League baseball tournament.
Colusa ended its run with a 12-1 defeat to the District 47 representative, Chico Central on Friday night.
Colusa fell into the elimination bracket with a 5-0 loss to Eureka on Thursday at North Yuba Little League in Browns Valley.