Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Minor division
As it has done all tournament, the Marysville Little League all-star softball team rolled another opponent on Friday, this time it was West Shore of Lakeport, 19-4 in three innings due to the scoring rule.
Marysville’s win clinched the District 2 title and a pending trip to the section tournament.
More details will follow soon.
On Friday, Marysville’s Charlize Harryman and Madyn Marin led the team at the plate, scoring a combined seven runs on the day.
Harryman was the team’s top arm, striking out seven in three innings.
For West Shore, Sophia Gonzalez, Jordyn Wurm, Madison Byrne and Rilee Sperber each scored a run.
West Shore got to the final with its third straight elimination game victory over Colusa, 24-14 Thursday.
Cali Albaum struck out four in three innings pitched, while Sophia Gonzalez closed out the win by striking out two in one inning of relief. At the plate, Albaum scored a team-high five times, Gonzalez and Wurm each scored four runs.
The game ended in the bottom of the fourth due to the scoring rule.
For Colusa, which finished all-stars 3-2, it was led offensively by Leah Mitchum and Natalie Stegal each scoring three runs, while Chanel Lalonde crossed twice in defeat.
Colusa hurler Ella Santucci struck out a team-high four in the circle.
Little League baseball all-star tournaments continue around the area this weekend. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3h4IA2J.