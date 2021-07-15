Editor’s Note: Summer means Little League, and it’s back this year in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region. We’re asking each of our district administrators and tournament directors to update us on all district and section tournaments as we move through the summer. Please send information to Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
The Sutter Area Little League junior division all-stars struck first on Yreka Thursday but couldn’t hold the 4-1 lead, eventually falling 7-4 in the opening round of the Section 2 baseball tournament at Anderson Little League.
Blake Agger finished with two hits for Sutter Area. On the mound, Sutter Area used a three-pitch arsenal kick-started by Jace Cummins who went 1.2 innings, while Dwight Walker and Aiden Zwissig came on relief.
Sutter Area manager Shaun Ryon said Cummins and Zwissig are not available to pitch today (Friday) when Sutter Area takes on the loser of Susanville and Durham in an elimination game at 6 p.m. in Anderson.