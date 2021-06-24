Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Major division
After losing game one of the district 2 final, the Sutter Buttes 10-12-year-old all-star softball team bounced back with a 7-6 win over Plumas Lake in the double final Thursday night at CALL Field in Colusa.
Sutter Buttes advances to the section tournament July 5 in Cottonwood. More details will follow soon.
As for this year’s district champions, Sutter Buttes got it done on Thursday with a strong first inning, plating six of its seven runs in its first at-bat.
Chloe Gonzales, Stella Gonzales, Shayla Joyal, Julianna Viera, Kalera Dela Cerna and Eden Bryan all scored for Sutter Buttes in the first, putting the team up 6-0.
Plumas Lake battled back with a two-spot in the third and a four-run rally in the fifth to stay within each. In the fifth, Makenzie Massey and Amber Smith each doubled and later scored, while Lela DeCecco reached on an error and also scored.
Plumas Lake scored its first run of the inning from the bottom of the order.
Minor division
Unbeaten Marysville will take on the winner of Colusa and Westshore in the District 2 all-star softball final beginning at 7 p.m. today (Friday) at Maxwell Field, 141 S. Pacific Street, Maxwell.
Colusa and Westshore, of Lakeport, met in the elimination bracket final late Thursday but the outcome was not available by the time of publication.
If Marysville loses Friday a District 2 double final will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at Maxwell Field.
For more information visit https://www.cad2ll.com.