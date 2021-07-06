Editor’s Note: We’re asking each of our district administrators and tournament directors to update us on all district and section tournaments as we move through the summer. Please send information to Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Major division
Sutter Buttes opened up the Section 2 all-star softball 10-12-year-old tournament with a 12-2 win over the District 47 champion on Monday in Cottonwood.
Sutter Buttes, which played a quarterfinal matchup last night (Tuesday), received a complete-game effort from Chloe Gonzales in the circle. Gonzales pitched four innings and struck out 10. She also went 2-3 at the plate with a couple doubles and runs scored.
Shayla Joyal finished 3-3 offensively, scoring all three times she reached base.
Kalena DeLaCerna and Eden Bryan added two hits each in the win.
Little League baseball
Major division
Sutter Buttes finished a perfect 4-0 run through the 10-12 district bracket, capped by a 12-0 win over host Peach Bowl, to win district 2.
Landyn Singh led the way with a 3-3 day with five runs batted in. Singh also connected on a grand slam as a part of Sutter Buttes’ 12 hit-rally.
In comparison, Peach Bowl was one-hit in the final. The one hit came off the bat of Landon Arfsten.
Suttes Buttes advances to McKinleyville where it will begin Section 2 tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 16 against the District 26 champion.
Peach Bowl finished the district tournament 4-2.
Junior division
The junior tournament begins today (Wednesday) in Live Oak with first-round action.
Colusa takes on Olivehurst-Linda at 5 p.m., followed by Sutter Area against North Yuba at 8 p.m.
Winners advance to the quarterfinals set for Thursday.
For more information visit https://www.cad2ll.com.