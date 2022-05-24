The featured Athletes of the Week for May 16-21 resulted in a tie on the boys side between Leighton Tarke of the Sutter Union High baseball team and Luke Kalfsbeek of the Colusa High baseball team. On the girls side, East Nicolaus’ Remmington Hewitt was the female Athlete of the Week for May 16-21.
Tarke/Kalfsbeek: Tarke not only was awarded the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year for the Northern Section, which was released last week, the senior multi-sport star helped Sutter baseball win its eighth section title on Saturday in the D-III game over Gridley, 5-1. The Huskies finished 25-6-1 and await seeding for the upcoming Northern California Regional tournament.
Kalfsbeek collected a grand slam for Colusa to help the RedHawks take the D-IV game over Winters, 6-0 and improve to 31-0.
Colusa also awaits seeds for the NorCal tournament.
Hewitt: The senior from East Nicolaus guided the Spartans to another D-V title with an 11-0 win over Los Molinos. Hewitt, a future Oregon Duck, also was awarded Female Scholar Athlete of the Year last week for the NSCIF.
Annually, this award is given to one male and one female college-bound high school senior, who excels in the classroom, athletics and are strong contributors to their school, and community, according to the California Interscholastic Federation via a news release.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel. If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.