East Nicolaus sophomore outside hitter Jadyn Hoffman is coming off a career high last week when the sophomore floored a career-high 35 kills, averaging seven per set, to lead the Spartans to a five-set win over Durham in a Sacramento Valley League match. 

Hoffman followed it up with 31 kills to help East Nicolaus take down Colusa and improve to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in SVL action. 

