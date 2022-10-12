East Nicolaus sophomore outside hitter Jadyn Hoffman is coming off a career high last week when the sophomore floored a career-high 35 kills, averaging seven per set, to lead the Spartans to a five-set win over Durham in a Sacramento Valley League match.
Hoffman followed it up with 31 kills to help East Nicolaus take down Colusa and improve to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in SVL action.
For the effort, Hoffman joins Marysville running back Joseph Endicott as the Appeal-Democrat Female and Male Athletes of the Week for Oct. 3-8.
In 67 sets this year, Hoffman is averaging 5.2 per set for a total of 348 – an attack percentage of .323.
Hoffman and SVL-leader East Nicolaus begin the first of three remaining matches today at 6 p.m. at Live Oak.
East Nicolaus ends the regular season Oct. 18 at home against Paradise and at Winters Oct. 20. Both matches begin at 6 p.m.
Male: Endicott rushed for a game-high 141 yards on 17 carries and scored twice to lead Marysville to a 28-7 win over Bear River last week.
With the victory, Marysville vaulted into third place in the Pioneer Valley League – a half-game up on Colfax, which Marysville (5-2, 2-1 PVL) also beat.
Marysville travels to Wheatland (0-7) for the battle of Yuba County superiority at 7 p.m. Friday at Wheatland Union High School.