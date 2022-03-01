The featured athletes for the week for Feb. 21-26 are Brianna Solorzano-Lopez, of the Sutter Union High School girls soccer team, and Esteban Alvarado, of the Live Oak High boys soccer team.
Solorzano-Lopez: The sophomore from Sutter scored in the penalty kick phase and added an assist to lift top-seeded Sutter over No. 2 Live Oak, 4-2, in penalty kicks in the Northern Section Division II girls championship.
The win, Sutter’s sixth title under current head coach Jeff Stanhope, earned the Huskies a home first-round Northern California Regional game this week.
Alvarado: The sophomore from Live Oak scored and added an assist for the fifth-seeded Lions in their 2-0 shutout on the road over No. 2 Wheatland in the NSCIF D-II boys final over the weekend.
The win was the first title for current head coach Luis Cibrian and third for the program in eight appearances.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.
