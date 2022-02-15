The featured athletes for the week for Feb. 7-12 are Ricardo Ramos, of the Gridley High boys soccer team, and Raenette McCrae, of the Yuba College women’s soccer team.
Ramos: The junior captain scored four goals last week over two games to help the Bulldogs capture the Butte View League regular-season title with an unbeaten 9-0-3 mark.
Gridley, led by Ramos’ 25 goals, secured the top seed in the Northern Section Division II playoffs set to begin at home Thursday against the winner of West Valley and Sutter.
Gridley will need to win two games in order to host the D-II finals scheduled for Feb. 26.
McCrae: The sophomore from Yuba College dropped in double figures in three games last week, including 30 points at home against Solano for the red-hot 49ers that have won 11 in a row and sit in second place in the Bay Valley – currently a game-and-a-half behind Laney.
Yuba is set to host Laney Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on the Linda campus.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.