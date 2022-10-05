The Appeal-Democrat Female and Male Athletes of the Week for Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 went to Colusa High senior volleyball player Karsyn Gwinnup and East Nicolaus senior quarterback Ty Grigsby.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female Athlete of the Week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Female: The Colusa High girls volleyball team is right back where it was a year ago, thanks to the emergence of senior Karsyn Gwinnup as one of the team’s leading attackers and setters.
Gwinnup led the RedHawks in attacks and assists in a three-set sweep over Pierce and distributed a team-high 16 kills and added nine kills to help Colusa take down Durham on the road in four sets.
Gwinnup rounded out last week with eight kills and 13 assists as Colusa swept Winters in Sacramento Valley League action To date, Gwinnup and Colusa are 20-8 overall and 7-2 in SVL action – a game back of SVL leader East Nicolaus, whom the RedHawks host on Tuesday. Colusa welcomes in Paradise today at 6 p.m. for an SVL match.
Male: East Nicolaus quarterback Ty Grigsby accounted for two Spartan touchdowns and completed 5-of-9 passes for 48 yards – a QB rating of 107.6 – to help East Nicolaus rout Lindhurst, 45-0 and improve to 4-1 overall.
On the ground, Grigsby accrued 35 yards on two attempts and scored a touchdown last week. On Friday, Grigsby and East Nicolaus, ranked No. 5 in MaxPreps’ computer-generated rankings system, open SVL action at home against Durham, a long-time nemesis of the Spartans. Under head coach Travis Barker, who returned to the sidelines this season, East Nicolaus has won six straight over league and Northern Section foe Durham.