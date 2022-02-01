The featured athletes for the week of Jan. 24-29 are Jacob Henry, of the Yuba College men’s basketball team, and Karine Dhaliwal, of Yuba City High girls basketball.
Jacob Henry: The 49ers sophomore guard capped last week with a 26-point effort that included six 3-pointers, to lead Yuba College over Mendocino in a game that kept Yuba in first place in the Bay Valley.
Henry, a Marysville High graduate, opened last week with a near double-double of 16 points and eight assists to help Yuba take down Marin.
Karine Dhaliwal: The junior from Yuba City shot down River Valley last week with 33 points on six second-half 3s, as the Honkers completed their first league sweep of the Falcons in 14 years.
Dhaliwal’s effort was the first time that she and YC had been on the floor to compete in 13 days due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps from coaches and team personnel.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.