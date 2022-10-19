Sutter Union High running back Luke Miller averaged over a first down a carry last week, en route to 238 yards rushing on 21 carries and three touchdowns, as Sutter rolled Twelve Bridges on the road, 42-14.
Through the air, Miller hauled a 10-yard completion for a score.
The win locked up at least a share of the Pioneer Valley League regular-season title for Sutter (9-0, 5-0 PVL).
For his effort, Miller was awarded the Appeal-Democrat Male Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-15.
Miller credited his offensive line with his performance at Twelve Bridges.
“Our line was rolling dudes last night,” Miller said via his Twitter page.
Miller and the Huskies are off this week and will end the regular season at home against Wheatland on Oct. 27.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female Athlete of the Week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Female: Marysville’s Jordan Dickinson shot an eight-over 44 to guide the Indians girls golf team to a league road win over Center last week in Antelope. Dickinson followed it up with a team-low 19-over 55 in a losing effort to Twelve Bridges.
Dickinson’s effort was good enough to be named Appeal-Democrat Female Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-15.