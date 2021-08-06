Pool A (Lincoln host)
Aug. 7: Lincoln vs. Game Prep,
7:35 p.m.
Aug. 7: OC Pirates vs. Bay Area, 9:05 a.m.
Pool B (Lincoln host)
Aug. 7: Northwest Honkers vs. MGF Utah Marshalls, 12:35 p.m.
Aug. 7: Alaska vs. Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Pool C (Marysville host)
Aug. 7: NorCal U Collegiate vs. Show Collegiate, 9:05 a.m.
Aug. 7: Bay Area Bombers vs. NAL all-stars, 12:35 p.m.
Pool D (Marysville host)
Aug. 7: West Coast vs. San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Aug. 7: SoCal Halos at Gold Sox, 7:35 p.m.
Motorsports
Aug. 7: Marysville weekly racing series. Pit gates open at 3 p.m.; grandstands 5 p.m.; racing 6:30 p.m.
Now that high school and collegiate sports have restarted throughout the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region we’re always looking to expand our coverage so please send updated schedules to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.