Sutter Union High product Tyler Reynolds accounted for six total touchdowns (three rushing) to help the Dordt University Defenders win their fourth straight game last week, 63-21, over Mount Marty in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Reynolds, Dordt’s quarterback, had scoring runs of seven yards, 32 and 36 to help Dordt (4-1) wrap up the win. He also completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 166 yards and three TD tosses.
Dordt’s other signal-caller Kade McDaniel was 7-12 passing for 68 yards and ran it 12 times for 73 yards.
Dordt trailed winless Mount Marty, 14-7, after the opening quarter. In the second, the Defenders put up three TDs, capped by two Reynolds’ scoring strikes to Levi Jungling, giving Dordt a 28-14 lead at the break.
Reynolds rushed for three more scores in the third to extend the lead to 49-14. Dordt added a Hayden Large 10-yard reception from Reynolds and a one yard run by Isaac Miller to build the lead to 63-14 before settling for a 63-21 win.
Dordt is 4-1 and will host Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. on the west coast. To watch from home visit https://bit.ly/3FG86qM.