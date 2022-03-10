A flag football league, engineered by Fit 1 Athletics Owner Beto Alvarado, opens up Sunday, March 13 at Sutter Union High School.
Alvarado said it’s the same format as last year, with practice an hour before the games, and he’s expecting a bigger turnout with added teams.
“We will play every Sunday and it will be an eight-week season,” Alvarado said. “We provide the coaches and the equipment for all the players.”
Alvarado said in-person sign-ups will be at 350 Bridge St, Space D in Yuba City. Players can register as a team, or may be added to a team with their friends with a request, Alvarado said.
Registration ends Sunday.
For more information, visit https://www.fit1training.com.
Republic FC hosts soccer camp today
As part of the club’s celebration of International Women’s Day earlier this week, Sacramento Republic FC will close out the week with a special All-Girls Soccer Camp in partnership with Land Park Soccer Club beginning at 4 p.m. today (Friday) at Land Park Soccer and Rugby Fields, located at 17th Ave, Sacramento. This free clinic is open to girls ages 6-16 of all skill levels. Participants will learn more about soccer, gain important social and collaborative skills, and have an opportunity to learn about careers in sports from women in Republic FC’s front office. Head Coach Mark Briggs will be in attendance and help with clinic coaching and instruction. Registration is open at SacRepublicFC.com/camps-clinics/.
On Saturday, Republic FC opens up its ninth season at Heart Health Park in Sacramento beginning at 7 p.m.
Fans can claim tickets at SacRepublicFC.com/single-match-tickets. Saturday’s match will also be broadcast live on 40.2 Antenna TV in English and Spanish, as well as streaming live on the Fox40 mobile app, on smart televisions and through FOX40.com. The match will also be available on ESPN+.
