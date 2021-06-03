Postseason honors for the recently completed high school sports season continued on Thursday with the formal release of prep baseball, boys basketball and a complete rundown of each award given to Pierce High School throughout the modified year.
In baseball, River Valley and Yuba City each received a pair of league honors in the Capital Valley Conference. RV’s Ryan Bradford and Evan Hillary were awarded first-team status while Landon Comer and Bryson Reif made the team for YC.
Colusa baseball on Wednesday wrapped up one of its best seasons ever, finishing 27-1 with a sweep over Live Oak.
Ethan Lay and Drew Bradbury were named co-most valuable players for the Sacramento Valley League.
Colusa’s Emanuel Frias, Justin Lee, Nick Price and Luke Kalfsbeek were named to the all-SVL postseason team.
In boys basketball, YC’s Jalen Hale earned all-CVC following just a five-game season for the Honkers.
Hale averaged a team-high 24 points per game.
Pierce releases all postseason honors
In volleyball, Betsy Myers, Katie Williams, Maria Rivera, Sierra Murphy and Ashlyn Wooldridge were named to the all-SVL team.
In football, Eduardo Ambriz, Justin Mathews, Luke Voorhees, Eduardo Paiz and Jesus Ruiz earned postseason accolades.
Pierce’s Louis Franklin, Bryce Murphy, Ryan Travis and Tristan Miller were named to the SVL baseball team; while Betsy Myers and Sierra Murphy were named for softball.
In boys basketball, Justin Mathews, Christian Mat, Eduardo Paiz and Luke Voorhees earned postseason league recognition. For girls basketball, Pierce’s Jocelyn Medina and Mayra Sanchez were named to the all-SVL team.
Local standouts named all-state
The 42nd annual Cal-Hi Sports all-state football teams are continuing this week with players selected for small and medium schools.
Shavon Gramps-Green of 6-0 Biggs in the Northern Section was named first team all-state for small schools after running for a state-high 28 touchdowns and 168 points in six games. He averaged 15.2 yards per carry and he broke the section record with eight TDs in his final game against Live Oak.
East Nicolaus linebacker Garrett McCray and Sutter defensive back Kyle Watson were named to all-state first-team defense.
Cameron Carr of Gridley earned first-team multi-purpose following his role as quarterback, running back and defensive back for the Bulldogs during the truncated season.
Daniel Cummings of Sutter earned all-state second-team multi-purpose. Sutter coach Ryan Reynolds was awarded small schools state coach of the year following the Huskies’ 5-0 season.
Note: Schools are broken down into large, medium and small based on section playoff divisions but also on where they’ve been traditionally.