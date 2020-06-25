Sports are slowly returning, both in the professional and amateur ranks, and locals like Maycie Schroeder are taking advantage of the opportunity to develop and excel in their craft.
Maycie, 6 years old of Yuba City, recently returned from Washington with her family as a national American Motorcycle Association champion. She won the moto two race and finished tops overall as the only girl to claim the 4- to 6-year-old Pee Wee junior shaft title.
Chelsea Schroeder, Maycie’s mom, said the event was historic.
“She’s the first girl to ever win an AMA (number) 1 plate in an all boys class at that track,” Chelsea said.
It was a rainy and muddy race, chief mechanic and Maycie’s dad, DJ Schroeder, said.
DJ Schroeder said his daughter battled back from an early fourth-place mark to win moto two and take the overall title.
“We were hanging our heads,” said DJ Schroeder about the early fourth-place finish. “... But we told her to keep working hard and get out there and have fun with it.”
Maycie was thrilled to deliver victory for her gender.
“It’s a lot of fun (to) beat all the boys,” she said.
Maycie rides a blue bike and loves the thrill of going fast. She said she has professional aspirations in motocross and wants to keep moving along, while enjoying the love of riding dirt bikes.
Up next is a regional race in Sacramento today (Friday, June 26). It’s one of a number of NorCal races that Maycie competes in. From time to time she will run locally at the REP racing events at Riverfront Park in Marysville.
Racing in COVID-19 era
Being safe on the track has a whole new meaning this year in light of coronavirus, DJ Schroeder said.
“With COVID-19 you’re social distancing, as dads and mechanics we’re required to wear face masks anytime we’re with the kids,” DJ Schroeder said. “Riders are not required to wear face masks because they have the full helmet and goggles. It comes down to keeping your distance even with your friends.”
He said the dirt bike community is a tight-knit one, but social distancing is mandatory in order to keep racing.
“It’s all about being safe and keeping the tracks open,” DJ Schroeder said.
Maycie’s next shot at a national title will be Sept. 17 at the Fly Amateur National in the Bay Area assuming necessary COVID restrictions are eased by that time.