After a two week break, the sights and sounds of dirt track auto racing return to the Marysville Raceway Saturday night. Three divisions are scheduled to attack the track led by the hobby stocks, the International Motor Contest Association northern sport mods, and the winged 360 sprint cars.
Corning’s Brian McGahan Jr. continues to dominate the winged 360 sprint car standings. McGahan Jr. is well on his way to capturing his first sprint car championship. The real battle is for second and on down the standings. Dawson Hammed sits in the second spot, 56 points back of McGahan Jr., but only 15 points ahead of Koa Crane and Carson Hammes. Crane and Hammes are tied with 404 total points. One point behind them is Billy Wallace, the most recent main event winner in the division. Nick Larson sits in the sixth spot. Defending track champion Bobby Butler holds down the seventh spot.
For the tenth time this season Hobby Stocks will hit the track. Howard Law has stretched his lead over Zach Lindgren to 12 points. Law has won five main events this year. Lindgren has two wins. Two drivers have one win this season. Kyle Cheney sits in the third spot, while Devin Koranda has attended three races this season. Joe Gillock has a stranglehold on fourth in points.
The fifth-place battle features three drivers separated by just two points. Brian Horn has 309 total points while Kevin Thomas and Sebastian Davis are tied with 307. Lurking behind them, just six points back, is Jacob Bright. As of now, only one more championship night is scheduled for the Hobby Stocks on Aug 12.
Things are tight at the top of the IMCA northern sport mods point chase. Jason Clayton Jr. has 286 points in eight starts. Jimmy Ford has 285 points in eight starts. One point separates those talented drivers. Ford is the defending track champion. Chasing them is Raymond Lindeman who has 275 points. Lindeman has secured two wins this season. Recent winner Mike Merritt is fourth. Scott Savell rounds out the top five. The sport mods return Aug. 5 and the season ends on Aug. 26.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m., the front at 5 p.m. Prices for all regular season events will be $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/juniors and military with proper identification. Children 6-11 get in for $8, while five and under are free. Fans can purchase tickets at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2023.