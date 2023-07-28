Racing0729.jpg

Hobby Stock Point leader Howard Law has five wins heading into Saturday’s points race at Marysville Raceway on Simpson Lane. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

After a two week break, the sights and sounds of dirt track auto racing return to the Marysville Raceway Saturday night. Three divisions are scheduled to attack the track led by the hobby stocks, the International Motor Contest Association northern sport mods, and the winged 360 sprint cars. 

 

