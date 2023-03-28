Baseball and softball have hit league action and the season is beginning to take shape with potential contenders and pretenders in Northern California.
Colusa (8-1), remains the Sac Valley League leader fresh off a third straight double-digit win last week. The RedHawks moved up to No. 2 behind only unbeaten Chico in the weekly MaxPreps Northern Section computerized poll that is published on Mondays and Thursday through the regular season. Colusa hosts SVL’s Paradise in a Friday doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m., weather permitting.
East Nicolaus is No. 11 in the weekly poll at 5-2.
The Spartans host Live Oak (3-2) in a SVL single-game Friday at 4 p.m.
MaxPreps’ rankings algorithm requires a minimum number of games before it can accurately rank teams according to its system.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Sac-Joaquin Section polls are configured in a combined Division I-VII poll.
Yuba City, after a second straight Capital Valley Conference series win, sits 45th in the first weekly SJS poll. The Honkers (6-4, 4-2 CVC) took down Roseville, 2-1 in its series last week.
Yuba City is scheduled to begin a series at home against Antelope (3-4, 1-4) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Winship Field on the campus of YCHS.
Out of the area, Nevada Union, which travels down to Yuba-Sutter frequently, is ranked No. 8 in the SJS combined poll – seven spots below No. 1 Elk Grove (9-1) as of Monday.
Coming in No. 15 is Bella Vista (7-1), who Yuba City will see in a couple weeks. Bella Vista leads the CVC this week over Yuba City.
Sutter remains unbeaten in the Pioneer Valley League after its series win over Marysville (2-7, 1-3 PVL). The Huskies (4-2, 4-0) swept Marysville by a combined 16-6 in two games last week, and will welcome in Colfax (5-1) Thursday at 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Sutter is off to a 8-0 start and sits an area best No. 3 in the twice-weekly SJS poll. The Huskies trail only Whitney (5-0) and Granite Bay (6-2), respectively.
After a 9-0 win over Marysville on Friday, Sutter swept Colfax, 21-1 and 9-1 on the road Monday. The wins give Sutter, which is 6-0 in the PVL, a two-game lead on the Falcons in league.
Sutter is in Nevada for a tournament this week.
Olivia Bauer has been the horse for Sutter through eight games, striking out 55 in 32 innings. The junior is unbeaten with a 0.44 ERA.
East Nicolaus continues at No. 1 in the NSCIF MaxPreps computerized poll following an 18-1 win over Paradise through two games. The Spartans are 6-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the SVL.
East Nicolaus will be in Live Oak Friday at 4 p.m.
Gridley is eighth in the poll at 6-1.