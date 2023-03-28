Baseball and softball have hit league action and the season is beginning to take shape with potential contenders and pretenders in Northern California. 

Colusa (8-1), remains the Sac Valley League leader fresh off a third straight double-digit win last week. The RedHawks moved up to No. 2 behind only unbeaten Chico in the weekly MaxPreps Northern Section computerized poll that is published on Mondays and Thursday through the regular season. Colusa hosts SVL’s Paradise in a Friday doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m., weather permitting. 

