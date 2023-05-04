Perhaps the most talented player in the mid-valley played her final game at home Wednesday and helped guide the Marysville High softball team to a 10-0 win over Colfax in a Pioneer Valley League showcase.

Jenissa Conway, who is bound for Division I Michigan in the fall, and Marysville moved into a second place tie with Wheatland at 10-3 in the PVL heading into Friday’s series finale with Colfax in Placer County. 

