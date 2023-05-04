Perhaps the most talented player in the mid-valley played her final game at home Wednesday and helped guide the Marysville High softball team to a 10-0 win over Colfax in a Pioneer Valley League showcase.
Jenissa Conway, who is bound for Division I Michigan in the fall, and Marysville moved into a second place tie with Wheatland at 10-3 in the PVL heading into Friday’s series finale with Colfax in Placer County.
Second place should get Marysville, ranked No. 43 in Thursday’s MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section computerized poll, into the playoffs beginning May 16. Three teams in both the PVL and Capital Valley Conference are guaranteed automatic berths into the postseason, according to section bylaws.
Wheatland, perhaps helped by strength of schedule, jumped four spots on Thursday to No. 33 in the section. The Pirates (16-8) are at Bear River today and Millennium on May 10 to close out the regular season.
Of course the best team in the area is Sutter, and the Huskies have been amid the leaders of the SJS all year. Sutter (21-1) stayed at No. 2 behind Vacaville on Thursday.
Sutter has not dropped below No. 3 all season.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Sutter’s huge test with East Nicolaus, perhaps the next best area team in Northern California, was rescheduled to May 11 due to weather conditions, according to Sutter Athletic Director Rick Giovannoni.
Giovannoni said the Sutter-East Nicolaus remains a 4 p.m. start.
East Nicolaus, while in the Northern Section, is 24-0-1 and ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps NSCIF poll, overall and in Division V. However, the section playoff points have the Spartans on the two-line as of earlier this week. Los Molinos is currently the top-seed in Division V.
A seed meeting will be scheduled at the end of next week to determine brackets, according to the NSCIF website.
East Nicolaus wraps up the regular season at home against league foe Durham today, followed by an out of section battle at Marysville Tuesday and at Sutter next Thursday.
River Valley (6-7, 4-5 CVC) is 52nd in the SJS poll on Thursday and sitting one place out of the playoff position – at least three games back of Roseville.
Sutter moved up five spots in Thursday’s poll to No. 28 following its sweep of PVL foe Twelve Bridges. The Huskies are 18-5-1 overall and 10-2 in league – a half-game back of PVL leader Colfax (10-1), ranked No. 12 in the section.
A Colfax loss to Marysville Thursday puts Sutter into a first-place tie with the Falcons. Colfax and Marysville played late Thursday in a game not available by the Appeal. An updated look at softball and baseball rankings and playoff positions will be unveiled on Saturday.
Yuba City (15-10) jumped two positions to No. 35 in Thursday’s SJS poll. The Honkers sit in third in the CVC heading into a scheduled Friday finale at league foe and rival River Valley. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. on the campus of RVHS.
Franklin of Elk Grove flip-flopped with Rocklin’s Whitney for the top-spot in the section Thursday. Whitney was one of a number of Yuba City opponents early on in the nonconference portion of the season. Whitney took down Yuba City, 11-1.
Colusa stayed at No. 3 in the NSCIF poll, but No. 1 in Division IV in both the MaxPreps and section polls as of Thursday.
The RedHawks wrap up Sac Valley League play at county rival Pierce on Thursday and at home versus Durham on Monday. Monday’s game is set for 4 p.m.