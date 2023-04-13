Led by Danni Farris’ three-run home run, the East Nicolaus High softball team stayed undefeated with a 6-0 win over Del Oro at home Wednesday in a nonleague contest.
Del Oro, ranked No. 24 in Monday’s Sac-Joaquin Section computerized poll compiled by MaxPreps, had the strongest strength of schedule rating in the SJS.
Strength of schedule is one part of the compilation of the MaxPreps weekly rankings.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
East Nicolaus improved to 13-0-1, thanks to Farris’ 2-for-3 day, while Stevie Knight, Jerzie Brown and Audrey Gillespie each doubled to help support Arizona State bound Meika Lauppe’s two-hit complete-game shutout in the circle.
East Nicolaus stayed No. 1 in both the Northern Section overall rankings and in Division V and is ranked 12th in the state. The next rankings will publish Monday.
Colusa (14-3) dropped to No. 3 in Thursday’s NSCIF rankings despite a pair of wins over Santa Ynez and Santa Maria by a combined 26-3 margin.
Gridley (8-0) took over the No. 2 spot, trailing only Pleasant Valley out of Chico.
The RedHawks remained the top Division IV team in Thursday’s poll over Sac Valley League foe Winters.
Colusa returns to SVL play Tuesday at home against Willows (5-10) beginning at 4 p.m.
Following its opening-game loss at home to Woodcreek Tuesday, Yuba City (12-6, 7-3 Capital Valley Conference) fell five spots to No. 19 overall in Thursday SJS combined poll.
Yuba City concludes its three-game set at home against No. 22 Woodcreek (7-6-1, 4-1 CVC) at 6 p.m. tonight at Winship Field on the campus of YCHS.
Yuba City begins next week Tuesday at 4 p.m. at CVC leader Bella Vista in the opener of a three-game set.
Over the bridge, Marysville has inched over .500 at 10-8, and will look to better its MaxPreps ranking with No. 14 Bradshaw Christian (10-3) looming on April 24 at a neutral site, according to Marysville’s team page.
Bradshaw Christian is the defending Northern California Division IV champions.
Whitney of Rocklin remains the top-ranked team in the SJS poll. The Wildcats (14-3) were one of a number of Yuba City opponents early on in the nonconference portion of the season. Whitney took down Yuba City, 11-1.
In the SJS softball poll everybody is chasing 13-0 Sutter, which resumed its season in a tournament against 10-5 St. Bonaventure late Thursday in a game not available by the Appeal deadline.
Marysville and Wheatland each dropped slightly in the rankings, with Marysville falling four spots to 44th and Wheatland to No. 47 in the SJS poll.
Wheatland is second in the Pioneer Valley League, a half-game back of Sutter. Marysville sits fourth, two games back of Colfax.
Three teams in the PVL and CVC will earn automatic bids to the postseason, according to section bylaws.
No. 41 River Valley (4-2, 2-2) sits fourth in the CVC this week. The Falcons resume their season April 18 at Woodcreek.