Led by Danni Farris’ three-run home run, the East Nicolaus High softball team stayed undefeated with a 6-0 win over Del Oro at home Wednesday in a nonleague contest.

Del Oro, ranked No. 24 in Monday’s Sac-Joaquin Section computerized poll compiled by MaxPreps, had the strongest strength of schedule rating in the SJS.

