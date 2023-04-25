With the help of two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Marysville High baseball team upset the reigning Northern California state Division IV champions and No. 16-ranked Bradshaw Christian, 4-3 on Monday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.
Marysville’s latest triumph at the home of the Sacramento River Cats pushed the team to 12-9 overall. The Indians have won 10 of their last 12 and could see a significant jump in the MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section computerized rankings on Thursday during the second and final publish date of the week.
Currently, Marysville is ranked No. 76 in the combined SJS rankings published Monday and Thursday through the regular season.
Individually, Dairius Jacobs led Marysville at the plate against Bradshaw Christian (14-5) with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two runs batted in. On the mound, Jack Howsley struck out a team-high five in 2.2 innings.
Sutter saw its biggest jump in Monday’s poll with a move to No. 29 following its 10-0 win over Dixon Saturday. Previously, Sutter was 47th a week ago.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Sutter sits tied atop the Pioneer Valley League with Colfax at 7-1 with two league series left. The Huskies (15-4) end league play with games against Bear River and Twelve Bridges.
Colfax, ranked No. 14, has Wheatland and Marysville left in PVL play.
Yuba City (14-9, 9-6) moved up one spot in a week to No. 26. Despite its series win over Bella Vista, the Honkers are in fourth in the Capital Valley Conference, one spot outside the three automatic playoff berths allowed by the section.
Yuba City has River Valley left on its CVC schedule beginning May 2.
Four PVL will earn automatic berths into the playoffs.
Whitney of Rocklin remains the top-ranked team in the SJS poll. The Wildcats (17-4) were one of a number of Yuba City opponents early on in the nonconference portion of the season. Whitney took down Yuba City, 11-1.
Sutter (18-1) remains No. 3 in the SJS combined poll Monday, while Marysville (8-6, 5-3) moved into the top-40 at No. 39 after its win over PVL foe Twelve Bridges last week.
Wheatland (12-8, 7-3) dropped a spot to No. 42 despite its win over Marysville on Monday. Wheatland sits tied for 2nd in league with Colfax, while Marysville is in fourth – two games back of Colfax.
Sutter, 8-0, leads the PVL with three league series left.
Whitney (14-3) and Vacaville (17-1) are one-two, respectively, in the SJS poll on Monday.
Colusa (18-3) is No. 4 in the Northern Section poll and No. 1 in Division IV on Monday. The RedHawks opened up the week with an 18-0 win over Mount Shasta at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.
Pleasant Valley, Gridley and Chico are top-3, respectively, in Monday’s poll.
At 20-0-1, East Nicolaus softball tops the MaxPreps NSCIF poll and is No. 18 in the state heading into a home game against Inderkum today. Inderkum (14-5) is No. 15 in the SJS combined poll on Monday.
Sutter Union High’s No. 2 Cy Severson paced the Huskies to a league win over Center to end last week with a straight-set (6-2, 6-2) victory.
On the girls side, No. 2 Tori King was able to edge her opponent (6-7. 2-7, 2-6).
Sutter went to 7-6 overall and 6-6 in the Pioneer Valley League.
Marysville 261, Wheatland 275
Led by a round of 49 from Trevor Perkins, the Indians took down Yuba County rival Wheatland to end last week in boys golf.
Perkins was aided by Ben Mangini (51), Owen Joseph (51), Cole Carberry (55), Owen Messick (55) and Ayden Mares (58).
Marysville improved to 11-3 overall and 8-3 in PVL play.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.