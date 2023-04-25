With the help of two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Marysville High baseball team upset the reigning Northern California state Division IV champions and No. 16-ranked Bradshaw Christian, 4-3 on Monday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

Marysville’s latest triumph at the home of the Sacramento River Cats pushed the team to 12-9 overall. The Indians have won 10 of their last 12 and could see a significant jump in the MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section computerized rankings on Thursday during the second and final publish date of the week.

