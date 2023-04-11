The Pioneer Valley League race is tightening up, with three area teams right in the mix as of Monday this week. 

Sutter Union High baseball is tied atop the PVL with Sac-Joaquin Section’s 24th-ranked Colfax at 5-1 in league and 10-3 overall – a half-game back of the Falcons in overall standing. Sutter made up some ground over the weekend with a four-game sweep at the San Diego tournament last week to capture the title. Junior catcher Landon Sable was named co-MVP. Through 13 games recorded via MaxPreps, Sable is hitting .459 with a .542 on-base percentage and 17 runs batted in. Sutter, ranked in the top-50 combined Sac-Joaquin Section rankings as of Monday, is two games up on Marysville (3-3) and Wheatland (3-3) in league. Marysville and Wheatland are tied for third at 3-3, yet the Indians have the head-to-head on the Pirates following last week’s two-game sweep by a combined 22-10 score. 

