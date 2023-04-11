The Pioneer Valley League race is tightening up, with three area teams right in the mix as of Monday this week.
Sutter Union High baseball is tied atop the PVL with Sac-Joaquin Section’s 24th-ranked Colfax at 5-1 in league and 10-3 overall – a half-game back of the Falcons in overall standing. Sutter made up some ground over the weekend with a four-game sweep at the San Diego tournament last week to capture the title. Junior catcher Landon Sable was named co-MVP. Through 13 games recorded via MaxPreps, Sable is hitting .459 with a .542 on-base percentage and 17 runs batted in. Sutter, ranked in the top-50 combined Sac-Joaquin Section rankings as of Monday, is two games up on Marysville (3-3) and Wheatland (3-3) in league. Marysville and Wheatland are tied for third at 3-3, yet the Indians have the head-to-head on the Pirates following last week’s two-game sweep by a combined 22-10 score.
Four PVL teams get automatic playoff bids, according to the SJS bylaws.
The top area team in this week’s SJS rankings is Yuba City (12-5, 7-2 Capital Valley Conference), which dropped a spot to No. 14 overall in the Sac-Joaquin Section. The Honkers have a big week ahead beginning with a three-game set versus No. 31 Woodcreek (6-7-1, 3-1 CVC). The series began Tuesday in a game not available by the Appeal deadline. The teams conclude the series Friday at 6 p.m. at Winship Field in Yuba City.
Whitney of Rocklin remains the top-ranked team in the SJS poll. The Wildcats (13-2) were one of a number of Yuba City opponents early on in the nonconference portion of the season. Whitney, the 9th-ranked team in the MaxPreps state poll, took down Yuba City, 11-1.
Unbeaten Sutter remained the top-team in Monday’s rankings at 13-0.
Wheatland is No. 2 in the area and 34th in the section, while Marysville comes in third in the mid-valley and 40th in the Sac-Joaquin this week.
Wheatland (9-3, 6-1 PVL) is second in the PVL, a half-game back of Sutter, while Marysville (6-5, 3-2) checks in at fourth in league.
Three teams in the PVL and CVC will earn automatic bids to the postseason, according to section bylaws.
River Valley (4-2, 2-2) sits fourth in the CVC this week. The Falcons resume their season April 18 at Woodcreek.
Colusa stayed put this week at No. 1 in Division IV and No. 2 in the Northern Section rankings as of Monday.
The Redhawks took down Bishop Montgomery, of Torrance, in an out of the area tournament on Monday to get to 12-2 overall.
Will McCoy had three hits and scored twice, while Luke Kalfsbeek pitched a complete game and struck out 10 Knight hitters.
Bishop Montgomery came in the second-ranked Division V team in the Southern Section.
Audrey Gillespie, Danni Farris and Jerzie Brown each had three hits, with Farris driving home three to keep the Spartans unbeaten with an 11-2 win over upper division Woodcreek, the Sac-Joaquin Section’s No. 11 ranked team coming into the contest. Meika Lauppe closed the door with four shutout innings against Woodcreek.
East Nicolaus (11-0-1) hosts SJS No. 24 Del Oro (3-4) today at 4 p.m. in a nonleague contest.
Del Oro has the No. 1 strength of schedule rating in the Sac-Joaquin Section, according to Sac-Joaquin MaxPreps.