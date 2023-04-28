Teams know there are certain times of a season when the sense or urgency becomes front and center in order to accomplish the goal of making the postseason.
For the River Valley High softball team to accomplish its goal of a return trip to the playoffs with essentially a new starting lineup it needed to accomplish job No. 1 of taking down its rival, Yuba City, to move into the final stretch of the regular season against three of four teams ranked in the top-40 of the MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section computerized rankings published twice-a-week.
River Valley won the job at hand with an 11-3 win on the road over Yuba City Thursday to move to 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the Capital Valley Conference standings. As it stands, RV sits 2.5 games back of Roseville for third place in the CVC, which is the last automatic berth into the playoffs.
While River Valley head coach Tom Almond acknowledged that Tuesday will be a big game against Roseville, the defending CVC champions, he is proud of his team – consisting of six underclassmen starters – for sticking to the plan and on the cusp of another postseason berth.
“There’s a lot of potential here,” Almond said.
Perhaps the brightest young star is sophomore first baseman Claudia Dudek, who drove in three on two hits and had a home run against Yuba City (2-9, 1-8 CVC).
Almond said Dudek, at 15 years-old, is still learning how to perform at the varsity level and will be a key force in the league and SJS moving forward.
“At first base she is a rockstar and her sophomore I.Q. is so high,” Almond said.
Dudek even pitched in relief versus YC, coming in in the bottom of the sixth to get the final out after starter Payton Smith allowed two runs on three consecutive hits at the top of the YC order.
“We are going to be young next year too, but growing,” Almond said. “So hopefully we bring all these girls back and keep it rolling.”
Smith, just a sophomore, got the win in the circle after firing 5.2 innings of seven-hit ball while allowing two earned runs and striking out four.
For Yuba City, it too is young and has suffered through a lot of adversity, essentially missing out on an entire month of its season with rain-outs, according to first-year head coach Amy Olchefske.
But the Honkers persevered, similar to what it did late on Thursday, scoring a pair of runs on base hits from Alexia Alvarez and Lexi Dell and a deep sac fly to center from Lauren Renzullo to cut the deficit to nine and force a seventh inning.
“This team has no quit, they fight hard and stand up for one another,” Olchefske said. “When times get rough they come in and play hard.”
Dell added a pair of doubles, while freshman Chloe Gonzales pierced together two hits in defeat.
Yuba City is at Wheatland Monday at 4 p.m. in a nonleague game.
SJS softball
Sutter (19-1) continues to lead the mid-valley softball group, ranked No. 3 in the MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section poll behind Vacaville and Whitney, respectively.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Inderkum (15-6), which travels to River Valley Thursday, dropped two spots to No. 17 in the SJS after a 9-2 loss to the top team in the Northern Section poll, East Nicolaus (23-0-1).
Wheatland (13-8) jumped seven spots to No. 35 in Thursday’s SJS poll, while Marysville (12-6) is ranked 43rd in the section and second in the Pioneer Valley League – a game up on third place Wheatland. Three teams in the PVL and CVC earned automatic berths into the playoffs next month.
SJS baseball
Sutter (16-5) moved four spots into the top-25 on Thursday, sitting at No. 24 following a pair of shutouts over league foe Bear River this week. In the opener, Hawaii commit Jagger Beck struckout 12 in a five-inning masterpiece where he allowed two hits and no runs.
Yuba City (14-10) fell one position after its nonleague 5-2 loss to Vista del Lago. Currently the Honkers are in third in the CVC, a half-game back of second-place and Roseville.
YC opens a series at River Valley (0-17) Tuesday at 4 p.m.
CVC leaders Woodcreek jumped to No. 10 in the section.
Marysville (14-9) moved eight spots to No. 69 in the section heading into its league series opener with No. 12 Colfax (18-3) at home Tuesday at 4 p.m.
NSCIF baseball
Colusa (19-3) moved up two positions to No. 2 behind Pleasant Valley in Thursday’s MaxPreps Northern Section poll. With four games left, Colusa appears headed no lower than the No. 2 seed in the Division IV playoffs.
NSCIF playoffs are scheduled to begin May 9. In the SJS, baseball playoffs are set for first round games May 9-10, while softball will commence May 16.
Mid-valley roundup
Prep boys golf
Twelve Bridges 239, Marysville 247
Marysville again fell short to Twelve Bridges, out of Lincoln, falling by eight strokes in a league match.
Ayden Mares and Trevor Perkins tied for the team-lead with a low round of 47.
Cole Carberry (48), Owen Messick (49), Ben Mangini (56) and Owen Joseph (57) rounded out Marysville’s card.
The Indians fell to 11-5.
Prep boys volleyball
Wheatland 3, Golden Sierra 2
Wheatland solidified a second-place finish in the Pioneer Valley League with a five-set win over Golden Sierra, finishing 18-6 overall and 12-2 in league.
Wheatland opens the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs Tuesday.
