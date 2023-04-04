For a second straight year, the Sutter Union High softball team took down the state of Nevada to capture first across statelines with wins over Douglas (NV), Newark Memorial, Galena (NV), Woodcreek and Heritage. 

Sutter improved to 13-0 on the year and is ranked No. 1 in the  Division I-VII Sac-Joaquin Section poll released by MaxPreps on Monday. 

