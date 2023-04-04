For a second straight year, the Sutter Union High softball team took down the state of Nevada to capture first across statelines with wins over Douglas (NV), Newark Memorial, Galena (NV), Woodcreek and Heritage.
Sutter improved to 13-0 on the year and is ranked No. 1 in the Division I-VII Sac-Joaquin Section poll released by MaxPreps on Monday.
The Huskies sit 24th in the state in the MaxPreps computerized poll that is released twice-weekly through the regular season.
MaxPreps’ rankings algorithm requires a minimum number of games before it can accurately rank teams according to its system.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Sutter, which hosts Lindhurst today at 4 p.m., is tied atop the Pioneer Valley League with Wheatland at 6-0. Junior Olivia Bauer is hitting .535 through 51 plate appearances with 20 RBI and a combined eight extra-base hits. In the circle, Bauer is a perfect 11-0 with 0.75 ERA and four shutouts.
Alexa Carino has five home runs in 13 games and is hitting .500 through 47 plate appearances.
Elsewhere in the mid-valley, River Valley is off to a 4-1 start and ranked No. 22 in the SJS combined poll following its run-rule 14-2 win over rival Yuba City.
The Falcons will travel south to take on Inderkum in a Capital Valley Conference match-up today at 4 p.m. Inderkum (4-1) is ranked 22nd in the section.
Despite the loss to its rival, Yuba City was led by Drew McDonald’s double and run batted in for the Honkers (1-3).
Yuba City opened up this week with an 8-6 loss to Marysville (5-5)
Marysville, sitting in third in the PVL at 2-2, travels to SJS No. 31 Wheatland (9-2) in a league contest today at 4 p.m.
Yuba City continues to sit right on the heels of CVC leader Bella Vista, half-game back of the Broncos this week. The Honkers (10-5), fresh off their third straight league series win, opened up an out of the area tournament 1-1 Monday, with a win over Center and 4-3 loss to SJS No. 27 Lincoln.
Yuba City is ranked an area-best No. 26 in the Sac-Joaquin as of Monday.
Whitney, which beat Yuba City earlier this year, is No. 1 in the section.
Marysville earned its fifth win with a 15-1 win over Mesa Verde on Monday.
The Indians improved to 5-7 on the year.
Colusa baseball improved to 10-1 and 5-0 in the Sac Valley League. Currently the RedHawks are second in the MaxPreps computerized Northern Section behind Chico (10-1).
Gridley is fourth in the poll, which comes out again Thursday.
Colusa completes a home-and-home doubleheader with league opponent Winters Friday at 4 p.m. in Colusa.
East Nicolaus, tops in the MaxPreps section poll and No. 19 in the state, is 7-0-1 on the year with a trip to Chico planned for today to take on upper division foe Pleasant Valley (3-5).