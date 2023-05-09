SutterBB.jpg

Sutter Union High’s Logan Yacavace throwing out a runner at first last week. The Huskies earned a top-seed in its first year in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and will host Delta Charter today at 4 p.m. 

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

While prep baseball playoffs are set to begin this week at several sites around Northern California, softball has a week left in the regular season.

The postseason is set for May 16 at sites around NorCal. 

