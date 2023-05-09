While prep baseball playoffs are set to begin this week at several sites around Northern California, softball has a week left in the regular season.
While prep baseball playoffs are set to begin this week at several sites around Northern California, softball has a week left in the regular season.
The postseason is set for May 16 at sites around NorCal.
All Sac-Joaquin Section tickets will be available online at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS. In the Northern Section, tickets can be purchased by visiting https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS.
Sac-Joaquin MaxPreps recently projected SJS softball brackets for all seven divisions. In Division IV, Marysville (14-6) is projected right now as a No. 6 seed where it will take on the winner of the 7-10 matchup between Los Banos and Union Mine. Kimball is projected as a two-seed, so if the seeds hold this week, Marysville could face No. 16-ranked Kimball in the SJS quarterfinals.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Leading the MaxPreps SJS rankings in the final week of the regular season is again Sutter (22-1), who dropped to No. 4.
The Huskies, a projected one-seed in D-V by Sac MaxPreps, hosts a doubleheader with Lindhurst today and a single-game with Northern Section’s top-ranked East Nicolaus (25-0-1) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a game that was rescheduled from last week.
According to Sac MaxPreps, Sutter would open the postseason next week as the No. 1 seed in Division V and host No. 8 West Campus.
Wheatland (17-8), ranked 34th in the SJS as of Monday’s poll, is projected as a three-seed in D-V to take on No. 6 Sonora at home.
Wheatland ends the regular season at Chico Thursday at 4 p.m.
Prep baseball playoffs
Sutter, at 19–5-1, earned the No. 1 seed in the SJS D-V playoffs and will welcome in Delta Charter (4-2), out of Tracy, today for a 4 p.m. scheduled contest.
The Huskies finished second in the Pioneer Valley League to D-V top-seeded Colfax (20-4). If the two win out, Sutter and Colfax will meet in the D-V final played May 23-26 at either Sacramento City College or Islander’s Park.
Marysville, 15-10 and third in the PVL, opened the postseason late Tuesday in a 7-10 matchup at home against Galt in the D-IV playoffs.
A win and the Indians will travel to Roseville to take on 26th-ranked Oakmont (15-13), the No.. 2 overall seed, in the D-IV playoffs.
In the Northern Section, Colusa (23-3-1) finished an area-best No. 3 in Monday’s rankings and still awaits its playoff position.
