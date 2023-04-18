In a rough week last week where the Yuba City High baseball team was swept by Woodcreek in a three-game Capital Valley Conference series, the Honkers fell eight spots to an area-best No. 27 in Monday’s MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section combined computerized poll published twice-weekly at MaxPreps.com. 

In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings. 

