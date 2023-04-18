In a rough week last week where the Yuba City High baseball team was swept by Woodcreek in a three-game Capital Valley Conference series, the Honkers fell eight spots to an area-best No. 27 in Monday’s MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section combined computerized poll published twice-weekly at MaxPreps.com.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Yuba City fell to 12-8 overall and 7-5 in CVC action – good enough for third behind first place Bella Vista (12-7, 9-3) and second place Woodcreek (9-6-1, 6-1).
Yuba City opened a three-game set with Bella Vista late Tuesday in Fair Oaks. Check Thursday’s Appeal-Democrat for results.
Marysville (10-8, 3-3 Pioneer Valley League) has made a slight move of late, with victories in eight of its last nine games capped by a second place finish at the Atascadero tournament last week. The Indians moved into the MaxPreps’ top-100 on Monday and will resume PVL action this week against Twelve Bridges out of Lincoln. Marysville and the Raging Rhinos (8-9, 4-4 PVL) will play in Marysville at 4 p.m. today.
Marysville sits tied for fourth in the PVL with Wheatland, a team ranked 68th in Monday’s poll.
Four PVL teams will earn automatics bids to the playoffs, while three teams automatically qualify out of the CVC.
Sutter appears like it will be one of the four to qualify out of the PVL. The Huskies sit two games back of PVL leader Colfax at 5-1 in league and 11-4 overall. Sutter is ranked 47th by MaxPreps Monday.
Whitney of Rocklin remains the top-ranked team in the SJS poll. The Wildcats (15-3) were one of a number of Yuba City opponents early on in the nonconference portion of the season. Whitney took down Yuba City, 11-1.
Sutter, following its first loss of the year, dropped to No. 3 in Monday’s MaxPreps poll, but moved into the Cal-Hi Sports state top-25 at No. 21 after not being rated last week.
The Huskies’ loss was to Cal-Hi Sports No. 4 Huntington Beach, 1-0 in a tournament. In the defeat, junior Olivia Bauer struck out 11 in a complete-game six-hitter.
Huntington Beach scored in the bottom of the seventh to take down Sutter (16-1).
Sutter is at Wheatland today at 4 p.m. before returning home Friday to host the Pirates, ranked 42nd in the SJS poll, Friday at home in the series finale. Wheatland trails Sutter by a half-game in the PVL standings.
Three teams qualify for the playoffs automatically both in the PVL and CVC – the latter is where Yuba City and River Valley are members of.
Marysville (6-5, 3-2) moved into the SJS MaxPreps top-40 ahead of the resumption of its season at Twelve Bridges today at 4 p.m. The Indians sit fourth in the PVL – two games back of Colfax.
Marysville hosts Twelve Bridges Friday at 4 p.m.
Vacaville is the top-ranked team in the SJS poll at 14-1.
Colusa went down to No. 4 overall in the MaxPreps Northern Section poll, but stayed tops in Division IV as of Monday. The RedHawks could make up ground today with a win over 10-0 and NSCIF No. 2, Gridley on the road. The two are scheduled to square off in a nonleague contest beginning at 4 p.m. in Gridley.
Pleasant Valley is No. 1 in the NSCIF poll.
East Nicolaus is tops overall in the NSCIF poll and No. 16 in the state as of Monday. The Spartans (14-0-1) move away from Sac Valley League action Friday with a tournament matchup against SJS No. 35 Roseville at 11 a.m. It’s a tournament that will also feature a game against SJS No. 20 Inderkum at 11 a.m. Saturday.
East Nicolaus is scheduled to also crossover to the Sac-Joaquin next month with a battle versus No. 3 Sutter beginning at 4 p.m. May 4 in Sutter.