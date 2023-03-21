Despite its first Capital Valley Conference series win over Inderkum, the Yuba City High baseball team fell seven spots to No. 28 in the MaxPreps computerized Sac-Joaquin Section poll published each week through the regular season.
MaxPreps’ rankings algorithm requires a minimum number of games before it can accurately rank teams according to its system.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Yuba City (4-3, 2-1 CVC) took down Inderkum (1-4) at home Thursday of last week and on the road on Saturday, 3-0, thanks to four innings of one-hit, shutout ball off the hand of CJ Hopper.
At the plate, Payton Buttacavoli was 2-for-3 to help the Honkers put the finishing touches on their first conference series victory.
Yuba City is scheduled to open a three-game CVC matchup with Roseville at home Tuesday, with a road battle set for Thursday at 4 p.m. Modifications could be made by administration due to weather.
Across the bridge, Marysville (2-4) has yet to be ranked in the No. 50 despite its first win in the Pioneer Valley League over Bear River, 7-0.
Noah Criddle had a couple runs batted in, while Kayden Ellyson delivered a triple and RBI. Thomas Hinojosa struck out seven in four innings of shutout ball against Bear River (3-1).
Pleasant Grove and West Park are one-two at 4-0, respectively – the latter Yuba City played and lost to 3-2 earlier this year.
Colusa opened an area-best No. 11 in the Northern Section computerized poll that was published last week by MaxPreps. Since then, Colusa won twice more over Durham in a league contest and over SJS’s No. 20 Vacaville Christian (4-2). Bo Coronado fired five innings of two-hit, one unearned run baseball, littered with three strikeouts. Will McCoy had three hits, including a double, and scored three times against the Falcons.
Colusa hosts No. 26 Woodland Christian (6-1), ranked No. 26 in the SJS, at 4 p.m. today, weather permitting.
Wheatland is off to a 4-1 start, with its only loss to East Nicolaus, and opens the SJS computerized poll at No. 8. Three of the team’s four wins have come via double-digits. Marysville (4-2) is next in the mid-valley at No. 34 in the Sac-Joaquin poll, which is ranked through 56 teams. Franklin of Elk Grove is No. 1 at 6-0.
East Nicolaus (4-0), a member of the NSCIF, is tops in its section poll over Yreka and Paradise, two other unbeaten teams.
The Spartans were scheduled to open league against Paradise Tuesday, though modifications could have been made due to weather.